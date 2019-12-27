Services
SOMERSET - John Charles Hammond, 76, of Somerset, passed away at 4:36 p.m. Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at his residence.

John was born December 13, 1943 in Zanesville, Ohio, the son of the late Joseph L. and Julia (Shoemaker) Hammond. He was a Vietnam Era Army veteran and a retired coal miner.

John is survived by his wife, Sandra M. Hammond; daughters, Theresa M. Thompson (Denny Dew), Tricia M. (Brian) Hermey; grandchildren, John W. L. Thompson, Joshua M.D. Thompson; Ashley Hermey, Amber Hermey and Brent Hermey; great-granddaughter, Mya Michelle Hermey; brothers, James A. (Karen) Hammond, Edward E. (Debbie) Hammond, and Paul Lyman Hammond; sisters, Mary E. (Tom) Russell, Alberta A. (Frank) Triona, Barbara E. Russell, Theresa Forester, Rita (Randy) Sidwell, Margie Hammond, Julia C. Nutter and Lori (Dave) Owens.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Joseph S., Thomas, Jerald L., Michael, and Steven J. Hammond; and a sister, Martha Hammond.

Friends may call from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the Somerset United Methodist Church, 139 E. Main St., Somerset, Ohio where services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday with the Rev. Karen Walters officiating. Burial will be in Rehoboth Cemetery at a later date.

Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
