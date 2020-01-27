|
John Christopher Baum
Zanesville - John Christopher Baum, age 64 of Zanesville, OH died , Friday, January 24, 2020.
He was born Sunday, January 1, 1956 in Zanesville, OH the son of Richard F. Baum and Patricia A.(Bebout) Baum.
He was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. He was a former nursing technician at the Muskingum County Home. A member of the Knights of Columbus #505, a graduate of Coshocton High School and attended OSU and Zane State College.
He is survived by several cousins.
Friends may call from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, OH. A funeral mass will be held 10:30 AM on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church , 144 North Fifth Street Zanesville OH with Fr. Jan C. P. Sullivan Officiating. Burial will conclude in the Zanesville Memorial Park Zanesville.
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020