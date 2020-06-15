John Collins
1965 - 2020
John Collins

Blue Rock - John Michael Collins, 55 of Blue Rock, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on June 13, 2020 at his home.

John was born in Zanesville on February 23, 1965. He is the son of Jennilee (Harlan) Dusenberry, and John M. Allison of Oklahoma, and Dean and Barb Collins of Athens. He worked as a truck driver for Huntley Trucking Company in New Plymouth, Ohio; he was an avid Nascar Fan, but most especially he loved spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, John is survived by his long time love of 25 years, Francis Rupe and family; his two children, Amber Collins Jagar and Jonathan Michael Collins; his grandchildren, Dillon, Courtney, Summer, Madelyn; his siblings, Amy (Charlie) Conrad, Bill (Shanna) Trout and Staci Allison.

John is preceded in death by his brother, Troy A. Collins who passed away in 2000, his maternal grandparents, Dick and Catherine Burkett, and his uncle, Bob Burkett.

Visitations will be 5 to 8 pm on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls where funeral services will be 1 pm on Thursday. Pastor Lisa Jenkins will officiate the services. He will be laid to rest beside his brother in the Duncan Falls Cemetery.

www.farusfh.com







Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
JUN
18
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
(740) 674-4332
