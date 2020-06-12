John D. Zigo
Zanesville - John David Zigo, 81, of Zanesville passed at 9:04 P.M. Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Genesis Hospice following a long illness.
He was born on Monday, March 13, 1939 in Zanesville, Ohio the son of the late George Zigo and Anna Sotor Zigo.
John attended services at Christian Missionary Alliance. He was a member of the U.S. Nation Guard. John was a 1959 Graduate of Frazeysburg High School. He retired from McGraw Edison/Cooper Industries after 30 years of service to focus on his real estate investments and rental properties. John loved his garden; he had a green thumb. He loved to work and enjoyed camping.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Lorine Monahan Zigo; three children, David (Nancy) Zigo, Lorraine Aeplie, and Daniel Zigo; 15 grandchildren, Cody, Savannah, Victoria, Channel, Olivia, Julia, Gabriella, Nathan, Josiah, Gabriel, Benjamin, Domenque, Danielle, Sarah and David; two great granddaughters; and two siblings, Thomas Zigo and Eleanor Mulavavich.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by a grandson Bob Aeplie Jr. and two brothers, Edwards Zigo and Frank Zigo.
Friends may call 3:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the Bryan and Hardwick Funeral Home where funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, June 15, 2020 with Pastor Andy Winters officiating. Burial will conclude at the Zanesville Memorial Park.
PLEASE NOTE: Social distancing protocol will be strictly observed at all times of visitation, service & burial. The family is asking visitors to please bring their own PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) if deemed necessary.
The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with John's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.
