John David McCarty
Nashport - John David McCarty, 90, of Nashport, Ohio died Thursday morning, November 7, 2019 at Clay Gardens Place in Zanesville, Ohio.
Born August 11, 1929 in Muskingum County he was a son of the late Roy Francis and Mildred Mae (Gilly) McCarty and was a 1949 graduate of Adamsville High School. Mr. McCarty was a retired dock worker from Putnam Transfer of Zanesville and he was a farmer. He was a gun collector and he loved the outdoors and he especially enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Surviving are two daughters, Christy (Fred) Schneider of McConnellsville, Ohio and Amanda (Douglas) Waite of Nashport; a son, Andy (Kathy) McCarty of Dresden; nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Also surviving is a daughter in-law, Sharon McCarty of Allen Park, Michigan; a very special friend, Dee Pyle of Rix Mills, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Catherine Mae (Shuck) McCarty, whom he married August 26, 1950 and who died April 25, 2001; a son, Jon W. McCarty, who died January 14, 2016 and a brother, Richard F. McCarty who died July 14, 2013.
Calling hours will be 5pm to 8pm Monday, November 11, 2019 at the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 714 Main Street.
Funeral services will be 10:00am Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Joel Owen officiating. Burial will be in New Hope Cemetery near Adamsville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Clay Gardens Place or to Hospice of Central Ohio.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019