John E. Bond Jr.Zanesville - John E. Bond Jr., 73 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully at his home on September 17, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.John was born in Zanesville on December 6, 1946. He is the son of Lois (Ryan) Haynes of Columbus and the late Ed Brehm. He was the owner of J.B. and Son painting and contracting. He was an avid gun collector, he enjoyed country music and he loved spending time with his family. He was a dedicated husband, father and grandpa!John is survived by his wife of 54 years, Barbara (Sealey) Bond whom he married July 15, 1966; his children, John (Misty) Bond, Frieda (Randall) Hardy, and his foster daughter, Billie Marie (Ron) McCormick; his ten grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; his brother, Mike (Evelyn) Brehm; his sisters, Becky Fine, Jean Ann Caywood, Patty Hankey; and several nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by his brother, James T. Lake and his two sisters, Joyce Grant and Bonnie Brehm.Visitations will be 11 to 1 pm on Monday, September 21, 2020 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls. Funeral Services will be held at 1 pm with Pastor Lee Barnhart will officiate the services and he will be laid to rest in the Duncan Falls Cemetery.