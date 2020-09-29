1/
John Edward Barringer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Edward Barringer

Junction City - John Edward Barringer, 75, of Junction City, Ohio died at 4:00am on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at his home.

Born September 24, 1945 in Zanesville, Ohio to the late Wilbur Franklin and Helen Marie Forsythe Barringer.

John was a United States Army Veteran; member of the Junction City United Methodist Church; he lived for and loved his Wife, they did everything together; he was a devout Christian; he loved cars, racing and football; he was a loving Husband, Dad and Grandpa.

Survived by his wife of 52 years, Nikki Mullen Barringer; son, David Edward (Dawn) Barringer; daughter, Stephanie Lynn (Mark) Barringer; grandchildren, Gage, Lauren, Gabrielle, Layne, Blake and Bailee; sister, Emily (Butch) Fogarty; brother, Mark (Angie) Barringer.

In addition to his parents, preceded in death by his brother, James Barringer.

Calling hours will be held from 11am-1pm with funeral service at 1:00pm with Pastor Brandon Hughes officiating on Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Junction City United Methodist Church , 2050 Clay Road, Junction City, Ohio 43748.

Burial will be in Grandview Cemetery, Bremen, Ohio with graveside military services by James E. Fisher Post #376, American Legion of Junction City, Ohio.

Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio in charge of arrangements.

Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder & Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
614-342-1951
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roberts Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 29, 2020
Dear Family
We are so very sorry about your loss. John was a wonderful person.
We are sending hugs and prayers during this very difficult time
Love
The Dicksons
Janet Dickson-Morris
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved