John Edward Barringer
Junction City - John Edward Barringer, 75, of Junction City, Ohio died at 4:00am on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at his home.
Born September 24, 1945 in Zanesville, Ohio to the late Wilbur Franklin and Helen Marie Forsythe Barringer.
John was a United States Army Veteran; member of the Junction City United Methodist Church; he lived for and loved his Wife, they did everything together; he was a devout Christian; he loved cars, racing and football; he was a loving Husband, Dad and Grandpa.
Survived by his wife of 52 years, Nikki Mullen Barringer; son, David Edward (Dawn) Barringer; daughter, Stephanie Lynn (Mark) Barringer; grandchildren, Gage, Lauren, Gabrielle, Layne, Blake and Bailee; sister, Emily (Butch) Fogarty; brother, Mark (Angie) Barringer.
In addition to his parents, preceded in death by his brother, James Barringer.
Calling hours will be held from 11am-1pm with funeral service at 1:00pm with Pastor Brandon Hughes officiating on Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Junction City United Methodist Church , 2050 Clay Road, Junction City, Ohio 43748.
Burial will be in Grandview Cemetery, Bremen, Ohio with graveside military services by James E. Fisher Post #376, American Legion of Junction City, Ohio.
Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio in charge of arrangements.
