John Edward Maziar
Zanesville - John Edward Maziar, age 79 of Zanesville, died unexpectedly, 7:45 PM, Friday, October 18, 2019 at Genesis Hospital.
He was born Friday, June 28, 1940 in Zanesville, the son of John Maziar and Virginia (Hutton) Maziar. He was married on Saturday, November 5, 1960 to Sue (Spencer) Maziar who survives.
He was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, a master electrician for 63 years and a member of the Sons of the American Legion for over 42 years. He never met a stranger and loved his family and friends dearly and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by four children, Cindy (Bruce Shearn) Kinnan of Zanesville, Dan (Michele) Maziar of West Chester, John (Jackie) Maziar of Nashport, and Mollie (Scotty) Wells of Loveland; Grandchildren; Malonna (Phil) Sayers, Marissa Kinnan, Hope Maziar, Charity Maziar, Grace Maziar, Hannah Maziar, Spencer Wells and Weston Wells; brothers and sisters, Judith Browning, Jim (Kay) Maziar, Jeff (Nancy) Maziar, Janis Maziar, Jerry (Kim) Maziar, brothers and sisters in law; Keith Kreager, Sherry Spencer, Patricia Spencer, Deborah Spencer and Jody (Kim) Spencer and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one granddaughter, Faith Lei Maziar.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 PM & 6 to 8 PM on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, where a prayer vigil will take place at 7:45 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 AM on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 1020 East Main Street, Zanesville, OH with Father Martin Ralko officiating. Burial will conclude in the Mount Olive Cemetery Zanesville.
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019