Bope-Thomas Funeral Home
203 South Columbus Street
Somerset, OH 43783-9750
(740) 743-1652
John Elsworth Stull


1946 - 2020
John Elsworth Stull Obituary
John Elsworth Stull

CROOKSVILLE - John Elsworth Stull, 73, of Crooksville, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Genesis in Zanesville due to complications following surgery. John was born December 8, 1946 to the late Jasper Newton and Iva Sarah Baughman Stull.

He is survived by a sister, Mary Betts of Somerset; three nieces, Carole (Dave) Gilder, Mary (Randy) Hooper and Sarah (Mark) McGreevy; and one nephew, Bryan Smith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Clyde and Richard; two infant brothers; and a sister, Opel Brooks.

Per his wishes, there will be no calling hours. A caring cremation has taken place and a private family burial will be held in Rose Hill Cemetery, Roseville, Ohio at a later date.

Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset is entrusted with the arrangements.

www.bopethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder from May 20 to May 21, 2020
