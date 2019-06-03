|
John "Jack" Filkins, III
Saltillo - John "Jack" H. Filkins, III, 58, of Saltillo, Ohio, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019. Jack was born April 18, 1961 to Florence (Mills) Thomas and the late John Filkins, Jr.
In addition to his mother, Jack leaves behind to mourn his loss, his siblings, Christina (Kenny) Barkhurst, of Crooksville, Bill (Melissa) Filkins, of Somerset, Kimberly (David) Griffith, of Howard, and James (Brooke) Filkins, of Mount Perry; step-father, Paul Thomas, of Crooksville; step-sisters, Yvonne (Fred) Pierce, Paulette Crane, both of Crooksville; step-brothers, Brent (Diane) Thomas, of Crooksville, and Steve (Martha) Thomas, of Hopewell; best buddy and friend, Danny (Paula) Hammers; and a host of other family and friends.
Jack graduated from New Lexington School District. He went on to work for Perry County Foods. In his free time, Jack enjoyed outdoor activities such as hunting and fishing. He will be deeply missed. The family wishes to extend thanks to the doctors and nurses of The Ohio State University in Columbus, as well as Genesis Healthcare and The Morrison House Hospice Center in Zanesville, for their care of Jack. Per Jack's wishes, cremation has been chosen and no services will be observed at this time. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder on June 3, 2019