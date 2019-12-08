Services
John Glenn Holmes

John Glenn Holmes Obituary
John Glenn Holmes

John Glenn Holmes, 85, passed away peacefully on December 7, 2019 while in the care of th Beckett House of New Concord. He was born on June 10, 1934 in Cambridge, Ohio to John A and Rosa Lee (Rowe) Holmes. John was the youngest of 13 children raised on the family farm in Westland Township, Guernsey County. John worked both on and off the family farm at different jobs including road construction, heavy equipment operator, township trustee and county highway department employee in addition to farming his 200 acre beef cow/calf operation with his sons and grandsons.

John is survived by his sons, John Randall (Laura) and Thomas W. (Vickie) Holmes, his Daughter, Lisa K. (Ben) Bradley, his grandchildren, Jacob and Joseph Holmes, and Sara and Hannah Bradley, his sister, Betty J. Finlaw Smith, and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents John Alonzo and Rosa Lee Rowe Holmes, his daughter, Brenda S. Holmes, 8 brothers, Cecil, Paul, Wade, Dale, Charles, Raymond, Warren and Clyde and 3 sisters, Alda, Grace (infant) and Gail.

Friends and family may attend calling hours for John at the Farus Funeral Home of New Concord on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 6 to 8PM. Services will be held on the following day, Thursday, December 12 at 1PM with Pastor Jim Gibson officiating services. Burial will follow at the New Concord Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in the Memory of Brenda Sue Holmes to , 2215 Citygate Dr Suite A, Columbus, OH 43219.
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019
