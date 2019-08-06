|
|
John Henry Beall, Sr.
East Fultonham - John Henry Beall, Sr., 72, of East Fultonham, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and friends at 1:45 p.m. Saturday August 3, 2019 at his home. He was born on October 22, 1946 in Zanesville a son of the late Edgar W. and Wilma F. Beall. He retired from Chesterhill Stone Quarry in 2013. He belonged to the Coon Hunters Club in McConnelsville. His favorite pastimes were mushroom hunting with his nephew Gary Elson and cutting firewood with his friends Mike Spring and Spank. He filled his retirement with maintaining many lawns for friends, family and the Fultonham Cemetery until the time of his passing.
John is survived by one daughter Trudy (Dave) Casto. One son John (Manny) Beall, Jr. Step-children Victor (Deana) Brown and Chip Brown. Grandchildren Joe and Alicia (Dylan) , Trent (Tasha), Erin, Adam, and Brandon, great-grandchildren Finnly and Rhea. He is also survived by a special sidekick of 14 years Karla Madinger. Two brothers Jack (Elaine) Beall of Florida and Clayton (Ann) Beall of Lancaster. Four sisters Phyllis (Boney) Poole, Linda (Tom) Emerson, Sherry (George) Browder all of Florida and Patricia Hammer of East Fultonham. Many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Pamela Beall, step-son Bobby Brown, brothers Gary, Ike, and Mitchell Beall. Many thanks to Hospice for their loving care.
Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Wed. August 7, 2019 at WILLIAM THOMPSON & SON FUNERAL HOME 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thur. August 8, 2019. Rev. Terry Rowland officiating. Burial will be in Fultonham Cemetery. To sign the online book visit
www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 6, 2019