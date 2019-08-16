|
John Hensley
Zanesville - John A. Hensley, 77, of Zanesville, passed away on Monday August 12, 2019. He was born on July 28, 1942 in Zanesville, a son of the late Lewis and Helen (Spring) Hensley.
He is survived by one son Eric (Angie) Hensley. One grandson Tyler Hensley. One brother Willard Hensley. Three sisters Margaret Ledford, Donna Wilson, and Mary Rowe.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister Rose Marie Ferrell and one brother George Hensley.
Private graveside services will be held per John's wishes.
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 16, 2019