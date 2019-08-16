Resources
More Obituaries for John Hensley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Hensley


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Hensley Obituary
John Hensley

Zanesville - John A. Hensley, 77, of Zanesville, passed away on Monday August 12, 2019. He was born on July 28, 1942 in Zanesville, a son of the late Lewis and Helen (Spring) Hensley.

He is survived by one son Eric (Angie) Hensley. One grandson Tyler Hensley. One brother Willard Hensley. Three sisters Margaret Ledford, Donna Wilson, and Mary Rowe.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister Rose Marie Ferrell and one brother George Hensley.

Private graveside services will be held per John's wishes.
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.