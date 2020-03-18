|
|
John J. Toth
Zanesville - John J. "Red Top" Toth, 83, of Zanesville, suddenly passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at his home. He was born October 1, 1936 in Zanesville, a son of the late Joseph and Helen Capan Toth. He was a United States Army Veteran and Catholic by faith. John was a retired postal worker who enjoyed golf and bowling.
He is survived by two sisters, Patricia (William) Gonda and Nancy Starner as well as many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Toth and Rose Wolfe and his life partner, Molly Tipton.
A cremation has taken place and a private family Graveside Service will be held at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, Zanesville.
He will be sadly missed by many.
To send a note of condolence visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020