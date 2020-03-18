Services
Zanesville - John J. "Red Top" Toth, 83, of Zanesville, suddenly passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at his home. He was born October 1, 1936 in Zanesville, a son of the late Joseph and Helen Capan Toth. He was a United States Army Veteran and Catholic by faith. John was a retired postal worker who enjoyed golf and bowling.

He is survived by two sisters, Patricia (William) Gonda and Nancy Starner as well as many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Toth and Rose Wolfe and his life partner, Molly Tipton.

A cremation has taken place and a private family Graveside Service will be held at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, Zanesville.

He will be sadly missed by many.

Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
