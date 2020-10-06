John Joseph Tokie
Corning - John Joseph 'Jack' Tokie, 84, of Corning, Ohio died at 4:16 PM, Monday, October 5, 2020 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville following an extended illness.
He was born March 27, 1936 at Turkey Run in Perry County, Ohio, the son of the late Frank and Grace (nee: Toth) Tokie.
Jack spent many years working as a supervisor and lab tech at Gould Battery in Zanesville and later retired from Osbourne Association in Logan. He was a farmer on his own land and raised livestock there. He had a great love for all animals and enjoyed going to his pond to watch the wild ducks. He was also an accomplished woodworker creating works of art from wood. Jack was the founder of the Perry County Baseball Hall of Fame in which many local baseballs greats were inducted including himself and he was the first Perry Countian to be inducted into the Old Timers Hall of Fame in Zanesville. He had a passion for Ohio sports, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Indians and others.
Left behind to mourn his passing is his devoted wife of 67 years, Rosemary (nee: Covan) Tokie; his children, Cindy Anderson, John (Rose Marie) Tokie, Dale (Debbie) Tokie, Terry Tokie, Mark (Julie) Tokie, Eric (Nancy) Tokie and Adam Tokie; his only surviving sibling, Ethel Dennison; his fourteen grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his grandson, Christopher Tokie, his son-in-law, Terry Anderson and his siblings, Margaret Gross, Irene Collins, Mary Keister, Marie Rutter, Erma Gescei, Lizzie Slattery, Pete, Frank, Jr., Dempsey, Albert, Elec and Bobby Tokie.
Family and friends will be received 2-4 and 6-8, Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Goebel Funeral Home, 36 N. Buckeye St, Crooksville. Masks and social distancing will be required. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, October 9 at the funeral home with Pastor Larry Taylor presiding over services. Jack will be laid to rest in Zion Cemetery in Portersville near his home.
Condolences may be sent to the funeral home website at www.goebelfuneralhome.com
and Like us on Facebook.