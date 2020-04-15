|
|
John L. Kudart
Marysville - John L. Kudart, age 51, of Marysville, went home to Heaven on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 following a courageous battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He was the HVAC coordinator for Hilliard City Schools for the past twelve years, where he was well-respected by his associates as an effective leader and mentor. He was a former associate of Engineering Excellence and Columbus Worthington Air.
A 1987 graduate of Zanesville High School, he received an associate degree in applied science from Terra Technical College in Fremont. John was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. He was a member of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels. An outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing, hunting and golfing and especially loved boating with family and friends. He was known for his well-manicured lawn. Above all, he was a loving and devoted husband, father and son. He was born September 17, 1968 in Fort Dodge, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ethel and Wayne Lucas, August Kudart and Louise Washburn; and his stepfather, Bob Kocher. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Katrina R. Elson Kudart, whom he married June 20, 1992 in Zanesville; two sons, Alex and Luke Kudart, both students at The Ohio State University; his parents, Connie Kocher of Powell and Larry and Sandy Kudart of Grove City; his siblings, Abby (John) Fowler of Bexley, Libby (Todd) Whitaker of Worthington, Joe Kudart of Clintonville, Brian (Julie) Sarbaugh of Reynoldsburg, Brenda Cole of Carroll, Kim Solomon of Findlay, Kevin Kocher of Canton and Adam Kocher of Canton; his in-laws, Suzie and Bill Altier and Doug and Sherry Elson; his siblings-in-law, Kristine McCutcheon; Jim (Cindy) Altier, Eric (Jennifer) Altier, Melanie (Tom) Crookston, Melissa (Josh) Baul, and many other relatives and beloved friends including his faithful dog, Darby.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date and will be announced on the website of Underwood Funeral Home in Marysville. A scholarship has been established in John's memory to be awarded to Hilliard students who plan to pursue careers in a skilled trade. In lieu of flowers, John's family requests contributions be made to the John Kudart Memorial Scholarship. Donations can be made online by visiting http://hilliardeducationfoundation.org/donatenow, or can be made to the Hilliard Education Foundation and can be mailed to Johanna Sprokett, 4428 Trailane Drive, Hilliard Ohio, 43026 (memo: "John Kudart Scholarship"). Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020