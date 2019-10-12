|
John L. Nethers
Ashland - Dr. John L. Nethers, 90 of Ashland passed away, Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Lutheran Village.
John was born on November 22, 1928 to the late Homer and Vernie (nee Gault) Nethers in Newark, Ohio.
His twin sister, Lois Jane passed away at the age of 12. John proudly served in the United States Army in 1951 and worked in counterintelligence. During his tenure, he was stationed in Germany and was honorably discharged in 1954. Following the military, John went on to earn his bachelor's, master's, and his doctorate from The Ohio State University.
John married the former Marilyn Walcott in June of 1957.
John started his teaching career at Hanover-Tabsso High School where he also coached football and basketball. His 1955 football team won the league championship. He went on to teach and coach in Copley, Ohio; after a short time there, he completed his doctorate.
Upon his graduation, he started his collegiate career at Murray State in Kentucky. In 1964 he started at Ashland College, where he became Chairman of the History Department. While at Ashland, he took a sabbatical to conduct intensive research on the Amish culture. As an authority, he spoke to the National Historical Society in Washington D.C. His collection and research has been archived and donated to Ashland University. In his personal life, he researched and authored the Homer Nethers Family History. John was an accomplished author who published, Simon Fess: Educator & Politician
After more than 27 years, John retired from Ashland University; and maintained relationships with many of his students in his retirement. Both Marilyn and John were deeply involved in the Ashland community.
In his earlier years, he was an avid golfer. John headed up Ashland County's Bicentennial Celebration for the United States in 1976.
He was a member of the V.F.W Post 1067, the Ashland University Heritage Club and Kiwanis, where he was District First Lieutenant. He loved to work in his flower gardens at home.
John is survived by his niece, Lois Carol Lahmon of Granville; a nephew, Roger (Dixie) Felumlee of Jacksonville, North Carolina; a great nephew, R.W. Lahmon of Granville; a great niece, Dr. Marnie Lahmon, DVM (David McClure) of Ashland; and numerous additional nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by his loving wife Marilyn Ann Nethers of 49 years of marriage who passed away on July 23, 2006; six brothers; and three sisters.
Funeral services will be held, Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. in the Jack and Deb Miller Chapel at Ashland University with Reverend Tom Snyder officiating. The Ashland Veteran's Honor Guard will conduct military honors at the service. Interment will follow in Frazeysburg Cemetery. Friends may call Monday evening, October 14, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home. A meal and time of fellowship will be served following the visitation in the Legacy Room of the funeral home. An additional visitation will be on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to Dr. John L. Nether's Scholarship Fund, 401 College Avenue, Ashland, Ohio 44805. In keeping with John's love for flowers, floral tributes are welcome.
For those who may not be able to attend, online condolences may be shared on the funeral home's website at denbowfh.com.
Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements.
Published in the Advocate & Times Recorder from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019