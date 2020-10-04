1/1
John L. Stephens
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John L. Stephens

Zanesville - John L. Stephens Jr, 88 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, October 4, 2020.

John was born in Zanesville on August 15, 1932. He is the son of the late John L. Stephens Sr. and Eva (Hoffer) Stephens. He retired in 1992 after 35 1/2 years with Rockwell International in Newark where he worked as a machine operator. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed watching birds, and hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Putnam Presbyterian Church and he served his country in the US Army serving in the 82nd Airborne.

John is survived by his wife of 66 years, Beverly (Paxson) Stephens, whom he married February 26, 1954; his children, Rhonda Edwards, Keith (Kendra) Stephens, Cliff Stephens and Chris Stephens; his four grandchildren, Anthony Edwards, Latisha Edwards, Lance (Corrie) Stephens and Brady Stephens; his great grandchildren, Emma Edwards, Alexander Ewert, Callie Stephens and Steele Stephens; his siblings, Freda Sugar and William (Sharon) Blake.

In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by his brothers, Robert Stephens and James Stephens; his son-in-law, Larry Edwards; his brother-in-law, August Sugar.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 1 pm on Thursday, October 8, 2020 in Duncan Falls Cemetery. Pastor Herb Perry will officiate the service. The Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls is caring for the Stephens family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
(740) 674-4332
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thompson-Farus Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved