John L. StephensZanesville - John L. Stephens Jr, 88 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, October 4, 2020.John was born in Zanesville on August 15, 1932. He is the son of the late John L. Stephens Sr. and Eva (Hoffer) Stephens. He retired in 1992 after 35 1/2 years with Rockwell International in Newark where he worked as a machine operator. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed watching birds, and hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Putnam Presbyterian Church and he served his country in the US Army serving in the 82nd Airborne.John is survived by his wife of 66 years, Beverly (Paxson) Stephens, whom he married February 26, 1954; his children, Rhonda Edwards, Keith (Kendra) Stephens, Cliff Stephens and Chris Stephens; his four grandchildren, Anthony Edwards, Latisha Edwards, Lance (Corrie) Stephens and Brady Stephens; his great grandchildren, Emma Edwards, Alexander Ewert, Callie Stephens and Steele Stephens; his siblings, Freda Sugar and William (Sharon) Blake.In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by his brothers, Robert Stephens and James Stephens; his son-in-law, Larry Edwards; his brother-in-law, August Sugar.A graveside memorial service will be held at 1 pm on Thursday, October 8, 2020 in Duncan Falls Cemetery. Pastor Herb Perry will officiate the service. The Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls is caring for the Stephens family.