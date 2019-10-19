Services
NOBLE, John "Kerry," age 64 of Beavercreek passed away on October 18, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother Mary Jayne Popp and father Rex Noble. He is survived by his wife Ellen Noble, sons John Noble and Ben (Maggie) Noble, and siblings Randy, Charles and Kimberly Noble. Kerry served as a Captain in the United States Air Force. Kerry had a big heart and never met a stranger. Everyone was his friend. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:30 am on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. at Grange Hall Rd. with interment to follow at Dayton National Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5 pm - 8 pm on Tuesday, October 22. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be donated to the Life Enrichment Center, 425 N Findlay St, Dayton, OH 45404. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
