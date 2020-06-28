John O. (Junior) Barkhurst
Malta - John O. (Junior) Barkhurst 83, of Malta passed away at 1:31 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Ross Heart Hospital in Columbus. He was born November 24, 1936 in Malta Township, Morgan County the son of the late, John O. Barkhurst Sr. And Mary W. Davis. He was the owner, with his wife, of Barkhurst Carry Out and Sporting Goods in McConnelsville for 24 Years. He was an Army Veteran serving from 1957 to 1959. He enjoyed woodworking in his wood shop and Turkey Hunting. He also enjoyed visiting with family. He is survived by his wife, Marjorie M. Lewis Barkhurst whom he married August 17, 1963; daughter, Debra (Larry) Guy; son, J.P. (Tina) Barkhurst; three grandchildren, Tyler and Brittany Barkhurst and Joshua Guy; six great grandchildren; sisters, Julia Fountain and Janie Eakes; sister in law, Tootie Davis; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one half brother, James Davis. Private family services will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Miller-Huck Funeral Home in McConnelsville. Burial will follow with Military rites in Malta Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to M&M Fire Dept EMS 77 S. 4th Street McConnelsville, Ohio 43756. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.miller-Huck.com.
Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.