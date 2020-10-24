1/
John O. Hill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John O. Hill

Zanesville - John O. Hill, 75 of Zanesville, passed away on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born on July 30, 1945 in Rendville near Corning, Ohio to the late Herman and Kathleen Norris Hill. He worked in Electrical Maintenance testing Equipment at the Newark Air Force Base and was a member of the Bethel Wesleyan Methodist Church near Bartlett. He is survived by a son, John Hill Jr. of Dresden, a step-son, Jessie Clark of Zanesville, 3 brothers, Marvin Hill of Newark, Duane Hill of Columbus and James Hill of Zanesville, 6 sisters, Pamela Kennedy of Zanesville, Yvonne Tabler of Zanesville, Marilyn Tabler of Zanesville, Marla Mayle of Zanesville, Wynona Dials of Columbus and Julie Hill of Columbus and a special friend Rick Barnhart. He is preceded in death by his parents. Services will be held on Thurs., Oct. 29, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. at the Stone-Matheney Funeral Home in Chesterhill. Burial with Military Honors will be in the Mt. Hermon Cemetery near Amesville. Friends may call on the family 1 hour prior to the services at the funeral home. To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stone-Matheny Funeral Home
7465 Marion Street
Chesterhill, OH 43728
(740) 554-5291
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stone-Matheny Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved