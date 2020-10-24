John O. Hill
Zanesville - John O. Hill, 75 of Zanesville, passed away on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born on July 30, 1945 in Rendville near Corning, Ohio to the late Herman and Kathleen Norris Hill. He worked in Electrical Maintenance testing Equipment at the Newark Air Force Base and was a member of the Bethel Wesleyan Methodist Church near Bartlett. He is survived by a son, John Hill Jr. of Dresden, a step-son, Jessie Clark of Zanesville, 3 brothers, Marvin Hill of Newark, Duane Hill of Columbus and James Hill of Zanesville, 6 sisters, Pamela Kennedy of Zanesville, Yvonne Tabler of Zanesville, Marilyn Tabler of Zanesville, Marla Mayle of Zanesville, Wynona Dials of Columbus and Julie Hill of Columbus and a special friend Rick Barnhart. He is preceded in death by his parents. Services will be held on Thurs., Oct. 29, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. at the Stone-Matheney Funeral Home in Chesterhill. Burial with Military Honors will be in the Mt. Hermon Cemetery near Amesville. Friends may call on the family 1 hour prior to the services at the funeral home. To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com
