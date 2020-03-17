|
John P. "Butch" Christian
Junction City, Ohio - John P. "Butch" Christian, 72, of Junction City, Ohio died at 4:10am on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at his home.
Born August 3, 1947 in Haldeman, Kentucky to the late Hazel and Edyth Stewart Christian.
John was a United States Army Veteran during the Vietnam Era; Baptist by faith; he loved to fish and hunt and most importantly he loved his kids and grandkids.
Survived by his wife of 47 years, Alanda Crowe Christian; children, Suzette (Darrell) Wallace, Deanna Massey (Andrew Crooks) and David (Jessica) Christian; grandchildren, Abby and Alison Dickerson, C.J. Shuster, Jamie Shuster, Paisley Wallace, Zoey Massey, Genieva Crooks, Payton Crooks, Novalye, Mallie and Jacob Christian; sisters, Faye (Jack) Lewis, Sue (George) Ison, Betty (David) Mason and Carol (Micky) Sloan; family friends, Shirley (Fred) Anderson.
In addition to his parents, preceded in death by brothers and sisters, Roy, Bob, Maxine, Michael and Bonnie Jean Christian.
Calling hours will be held from 12:00pm-2:00pm with funeral service at 2:00pm with Reverend Brandon Hughes officiating on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio.
Graveside Funeral Service, Burial and Military Honors will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Dawson Cemetery in Morehead, Kentucky.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette & Times Recorder from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020