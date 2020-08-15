John R. Parrish Jr.Chandlersville - John R. Parrish Jr., 57 of Chandlersville passed away unexpectedly on August 14, 2020 at Harrison Community Hospital Emergency Room in Cadiz, Ohio.John was born on April 26, 1963. He is the son of John R. Parrish Sr. of Chandlersville and the late Lula Belle (Robinson) Parrish. He worked as an electrician for Hanna Electric for over 20 years. He was a handy man who enjoyed fixing things, farming, helping others and watching football and wrestling.In addition to his father, John is survived by his children, Kyle Parrish, Taylor (Tiffany) Parrish and Sean Parrish; his grandson, Maison Parrish; his fiancé, Mary Williams; his brother, Bryan (Dalia) Parrish; his five sisters, Kim (Rob) Eck, Kathy (Richard) Wines, Wendy (Terry) Myers, Kelly Parrish and Tonya Parrish; several nieces and nephews and his dogs, Toby and Kyzer.In addition to his mother, John is preceded in death by his grandmother, Kathleen Van Dyne - Robinson; three sisters, Brenda Parrish, Bonnie Parrish and Melissa Parrish; and an infant daughter, Kaylee Dawn Parrish.Visitations will be 5 to 7 pm on Monday, August 17, 2020 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls. A memorial service will be held at a later date.