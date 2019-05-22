|
John R. Tippie
McConnelsville - John R. Tippie, 72, passed away at 3:49 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville. He was born September 5, 1946, in Athens, Ohio, the son of the late Hollis R. and Thelma Hunter Tippie.
He was a laborer for Malta Windows for 34 years, and a Vietnam Army veteran. He was a member of the VFW Post 4713 in Malta, American Legion Post 389 in Beverly, Eagles Post 3665 in Beverly. John loved hunting, fishing, collecting knives, and making canes and walking sticks. He was a true outdoorsman.
He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Mayle Tippie of the home; two sons, Danny (Kim) Mayle of Chandlersville and Chris (Kelly) Cook of McConnelsville; two daughters, Angie Cook of Zanesville and Johnna (Mike) Denbow of McConnelsville; two sisters, Carolyn (Dick) Tracy of Mentor on the Lake, Ohio and Teresa (Jim) Wilson of Jasper, Georgia; four grandsons, Cody, Casey, Dustin, and Gage; two granddaughters, his "baby girl" Haven, and Brook; and many nieces and nephews.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Martha Jo Tippie.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 24, at Matheney Funeral Home in McConnelsville, with Pastor Steve Smith officiating. Burial will be in the Chesterhill Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. To send a message of condolence to the family, go to www.matheneyfh.com.
Published in the Times Recorder on May 22, 2019