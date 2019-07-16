Services
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-9356
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
John Reed Sr.


1949 - 2019
John Reed Sr. Obituary
John Reed Sr.

Roseville - John M. Reed Sr., 69 of Zanesville, passed away July 12, 2019 at his residence, surrounded by his family.

He was born October 21, 1949 in Zanesville, son of the late, Lawrence W. Reed and Margaret Acheson Reed. John was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church and retired from Sears after several years of service. He loved traveling, spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his children, Rodney (Amy Ernst) Reed, Cheryl (Larry Jr.) Eby; brother Tim (Tena) Reed; grandchildren, Emma Reed, Margaret Waters; mother of his children Anita Hutchinson Lane.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son John Reed Jr. and two infant siblings.

Calling hours will be held 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home and from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Thursday, July 18, 2019, where services will take place at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com
Published in the Times Recorder on July 16, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
