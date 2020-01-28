|
John Robert Craig
Shawnee - John Robert Craig 72 of Shawnee passed away at his home on Monday January 27, 2020.
He was born August 27, 1947 in Shawnee a son of the late Clifford Earl and Thelma Isabelle Davis Craig.
John was a U.S. Army Viet Nam Era Veteran and proudly served in the 82nd Airborne, former member of the Shawnee Volunteer Fire Department and the Shawnee Water Works; he worked in the Oil fields as a driller
He is survived by his wife Mary Anderson Craig; his children Rusty Craig, Angie (Rick) Barlow, Scott Craig and April (Jeff) Waldie; his sisters Melani Daniels, Barbara Giffin and Carolyn Gill; his brothers Raymond Craig and Walter (Doris) Craig; 11 grandchildren and 2 special great-granddaughters Abigail and Sylvia; several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Dick Craig and his brother in laws Jim Gill and Ernie Daniels.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Friday January 31, 2020 at the Shawnee United Methodist Church with Rev Rodney Rogers officiating.
Interment: Shawnee Cemetery
Friends may call from 4-7 pm on Thursday at the J. E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Shawnee.
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020