John Rostek
Zanesville - John Anthony Rostek, 74, of Zanesville passed away peacefully at 5:45 PM on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on December 29, 1945 in Zanesville, Ohio the son of the late John Peter Rostek and Norma Virginia Howard.
John was employed as an accountant for several companies during his lifetime until he retired in 2011. He was avid sports fan, enjoyed golf and especially enjoyed watching his grandsons play baseball.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Sandra "Sandy" Kay Summers Rostek whom he married September 7, 1968; a daughter, Kristen A. Rostek; the lights of his life, his grandsons, Tony Balala, Derek Shanklin, & Colt Legg; he was also thrilled to be a great grandfather to three beautiful grandchildren, Mikey, Elaine & Emaleigh; he is also survived by his sister, Judith A. (Bill) Miller; a niece, Kathryn Miller; many cousins & dear friends.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by a son, Derek J. Rostek; and his beloved brother, Steve Rostek.
Friends may call 10:00 to 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home where funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM with Pastor Joy Wigal officiating. Burial will conclude at the Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the First United Methodist Church or the Muskingum County Animal Shelter Society.
The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with John's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com
