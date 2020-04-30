Services
Burrell Funeral Services - Zanesville
414 LaSalle Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
740-453-7343
Zanesville - John Sowers of Zanesville, Ohio, just called his last out on April 27, 2020. We are sure he is in the big ball diamond in the sky. He was born to the late Lawrence and Helga Sowers on March 1, 1949. He is a graduate of Roseville High School. He worked for many years at Integrity Supply and retired from American Light Company. John enjoyed umpiring and spent many years at Riverside Park. He is known by many names, Johnny Boy, Big John, Grape Ape, Dad, and his most favorite Papaw. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Judy Sowers; and his sister, Kathy Sowers.

John is survived by his two daughters, Jenny Sowers (Clark Felix), Jodi Hawkins (Carl Hawkins); the joy of his life, his grandchildren, Kayla Wisecarver and Rian Wisecarver; great-grandchildren, Daphne Wisecarver, Jasper Rohr and 3rd great-grandchild, Baby Berens, due in July. He is also survived by Mike (Rita) Sowers, Dave (Linda) Sowers, and Lisa Sowers; a special nephew Billy (AJ) Sowers; and a host of other nieces and nephews. John chose to be cremated with no memorial service. A special thank you to Shrivers Hospice and Genesis Morrison House for sharing in his journey. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020
