John W. Straker
Zanesville - The memorial service for John William "Bill" Straker scheduled for June 26, 2020, has been postponed in accordance with health department guidelines and the recommendations regarding social distancing. The family will announce revised details of the service when it is appropriate to do so.
Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.