John Wayne SaxtonFrazeysburg - John Wayne Saxton Jr. 34 of Frazeysburg passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 as the result of a motorcycle accident.John was born on March 13, 1986 in Zanesville. He is the son of John W and Karen (Hampton) Saxton. He is a 2004 graduate of Lakewood High School. He was the owner and mechanic of J&K Auto in Frazeysburg and he also worked as a mechanic for New Wave Auto in Zanesville.In addition to his parents, John is survived by his wife, Kelly (Kildow) Saxton whom he married July 30, 2011; his children, Ryan Taylor, Issabella Saxton, Abbigail Saxton and Liam Saxton; his sister, Michele (Brandon Booher) McMann; his brother, Joshua (Amanda) Saxton and his extended family, Nathan McMann and Christie.Visitations will be 4 to 7 pm on Friday, October 1, 2020 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls, where funeral services will be 9:30 AM on Saturday. Pastor Aaron Bounds will officiate the service. He will be laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery, Zanesville.