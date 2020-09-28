1/1
John Wayne Saxton
John Wayne Saxton

Frazeysburg - John Wayne Saxton Jr. 34 of Frazeysburg passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 as the result of a motorcycle accident.

John was born on March 13, 1986 in Zanesville. He is the son of John W and Karen (Hampton) Saxton. He is a 2004 graduate of Lakewood High School. He was the owner and mechanic of J&K Auto in Frazeysburg and he also worked as a mechanic for New Wave Auto in Zanesville.

In addition to his parents, John is survived by his wife, Kelly (Kildow) Saxton whom he married July 30, 2011; his children, Ryan Taylor, Issabella Saxton, Abbigail Saxton and Liam Saxton; his sister, Michele (Brandon Booher) McMann; his brother, Joshua (Amanda) Saxton and his extended family, Nathan McMann and Christie.

Visitations will be 4 to 7 pm on Friday, October 1, 2020 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls, where funeral services will be 9:30 AM on Saturday. Pastor Aaron Bounds will officiate the service. He will be laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery, Zanesville.

www.farusfh.com






Published in Times Recorder from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
(740) 674-4332
