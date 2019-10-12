Services
J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home
118 West Walnut Street
Shawnee, OH 43782
(740) 394-2626
New Lexington - John William "Bill" Blosser 88 of New Lexington passed away Wednesday October 9, 2019 he was under the care of Genesis Hospice at the Genesis Hospital, Zanesville.

He was born August 31, 1931 in New Straitsville a son of the late William L. and Hazel Parkinson Blosser.

He was a Korean War Army Veteran, Graduate of New Straitsville High School, he was a self-employed heavy equipment operator and proud coal miner; he enjoyed picking up walnuts and raising his big gardens.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years Garnet Glenna Chevalier Blosser; his sons Bruce, Wayne, Rodney (Ling), Steven (Debbie), Randy (Kim Erwin), Marvin and Jeremy (Karrie) Blosser; his daughters Joyce (Bill) Canter, Sharon (Ed) Jones and Brenda Delong; brother Roger (Cheryl) Blosser and sister Ann "Bess" Spears; many grandchildren, several great- grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his son Brian Todd Blosser; granddaughter Lilly Blosser; daughter in law Yong' Cha Blosser; son in law Anthony Delong; sisters Rosa Blosser, Geraldine Lincoln and Mary Miller; brothers Homer, Frances, Walter, Alva "Cork" and Rev Joe Blosser.

Friends may call from 4-8pm on Monday and 10am-12pm on Tuesday at the J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home 118 W. Walnut Street Shawnee.

Funeral services will be conducted at 12pm on Tuesday October 15, 2019 at the funeral home with Rev Richard Fitch officiating.

Following services cremation will take place

Friends and family are invited to gather after the services to share in food and fellowship at Tony Price's House 3365 Marietta Road S.E. Junction City, Ohio (Signs will be posted)

Memorial donations may be made to the funeral home to assist the family.

To sign the online guest book please visit www.jehumphreyfuneralhomeshawnee.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
