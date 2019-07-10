|
Lancaster, Ohio - John William "Jack" Grey, 81 of Lancaster, Ohio died at 10:00 am on Monday, July 8, 2019 at The Pickering House, FairHoPe Hospice in Lancaster, Ohio. Born December 12, 1937 in Junction City, Ohio to the late Charles Thomas & Margaret Ellen McGreevy Grey. He was a 1956 graduate of New Lexington High School; a United States Army Veteran and member of St. Paul EV Lutheran Church of Lancaster, Ohio. After serving 2 years in the Army at Fort Knox, Kentucky, he married his wife and they moved to Lancaster. He owned and operated the John W. Grey Painting & Decorating business for 10 years before joining the Southern Ohio Painters Union Local #1275 at Columbus, Ohio. He was a graduate of Franklin University in Columbus with a degree in Business Administration where he developed the joy of learning and has a home library of hundreds of books by many authors, his favorite being Emerson and Thoreau. When he was not reading, he spent many hours on his father's farm enjoying gardening, raising cattle, bee keeping, hiking and weekends at their cabin. After retiring from work, he enjoyed a long awaited vacation in Yosemite National Park and talked about it anyone who would listen. In later years, Alice and he found they both had a love of classic country music and sang karaoke at a family owned business and have many recordings the family will enjoy for years to come. Loved by all who knew him, he was a man of empathy for all people, great character, appreciation for all of God's marvelous creation and the joy of living. He will be greatly missed by his loving family. Survived by his wife of 59 years, Alice Shaeffer Grey of the home; 2 daughters, Nancy (John) Lambert of Carroll and Katherine Flynn of Kettering; 3 grandchildren, Nicole, Mitchell and Jessica Lambert; great grandson, Finley Disbennett; nephew, Kevin (Lindsey) Grey of Powell and their children, Emily & Ryan; niece, Kay Grey and her daughter, Kinsley; and lifelong friend, Gene Goldsberry. In addition to his parents, preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Lee Grey. Calling hours will be held from 10am-12pm with Funeral Service at 12noon with Chaplin Mark Linn officiating on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio. Burial will follow in New Lexington Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The Pickering House, FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130 and/or Central Ohio , 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215 and/or St. Paul EV Lutheran Church, 126 North Eastwood Avenue, Lancaster, Ohio 43130. Online obituary and register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder on July 10, 2019