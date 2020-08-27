1/1
Jonathan A. Williams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jonathan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jonathan A. Williams

Roseville - Jonathan Aaron Williams, born in Zanesville on July 2, 1988 to Betty J. and James A. Williams, Sr. Jonathan died unexpectedly in the Genesis Hospital Critical Unit on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 after a short illness. He is survived by his parents, two brothers, Joshua and wife Amanda Williams and James A. Williams, Jr. and his fiancé, Kaylie Brown. Jonathan also left behind a niece, Kaydence Nevaeh Williams and two nephews, Brantley Brown and Hunter Williams and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Jonathan was preceded in death by maternal grandparents Rev. Dennis S. and Reba E. Guile and paternal grandparents, Merrill D. and Gladys E. Williams, one aunt, Carolyn Sweet and one uncle, Dennis P. Guile.

Jonathan spent many good years in the Starlight Program and was the first child in the newly established Infant Stimulation Program in 1988. Even though he never learned to read, Jonathan proudly carried a Bible to school every day.

Jonathan was an avid WWE fan, very much enjoyed painting and was featured twice in the Zanesville Art Walk program and participated in The Special Olympics winning many Gold Medals.

Friends and family may call from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service to be held at 12:00 P.M. on Monday, August 31, 2020 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE with his uncle, Rev. Mark Williams officiating. He will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Cemetery, Roseville.

To send a note of condolence or to order flowers visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
(740) 452-4551
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved