Jonathan A. Williams
Roseville - Jonathan Aaron Williams, born in Zanesville on July 2, 1988 to Betty J. and James A. Williams, Sr. Jonathan died unexpectedly in the Genesis Hospital Critical Unit on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 after a short illness. He is survived by his parents, two brothers, Joshua and wife Amanda Williams and James A. Williams, Jr. and his fiancé, Kaylie Brown. Jonathan also left behind a niece, Kaydence Nevaeh Williams and two nephews, Brantley Brown and Hunter Williams and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Jonathan was preceded in death by maternal grandparents Rev. Dennis S. and Reba E. Guile and paternal grandparents, Merrill D. and Gladys E. Williams, one aunt, Carolyn Sweet and one uncle, Dennis P. Guile.
Jonathan spent many good years in the Starlight Program and was the first child in the newly established Infant Stimulation Program in 1988. Even though he never learned to read, Jonathan proudly carried a Bible to school every day.
Jonathan was an avid WWE fan, very much enjoyed painting and was featured twice in the Zanesville Art Walk program and participated in The Special Olympics
winning many Gold Medals.
Friends and family may call from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service to be held at 12:00 P.M. on Monday, August 31, 2020 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE with his uncle, Rev. Mark Williams officiating. He will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Cemetery, Roseville.
