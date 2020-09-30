1/1
Jonathan S. Kuhn
1993 - 2020

Jonathan S. Kuhn

Dresden - Jonathan Stephen Kuhn, 27, of Dresden, Ohio, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 as a result of an atv accident.

He was born September 15, 1993, in Columbus, Ohio, the son of Steven and Christine (Spiker) Kuhn.

Jonathan enjoyed spending his time outdoors farming and being around tractors, going fishing, hunting and spending time with his wife. He loved his family and friends and those who knew him knew he would do anything for them. He always gave the best hugs, which will be missed by so many. He was a 2012 graduate of Tri-Valley High School and employed by the Muskingum County Engineers Office.

He is survived by his wife who was his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Shalene (Hendershot) Kuhn; his parents, Steven and Christine (Spiker) Kuhn; one older sister, Brittany (Anthony) Fry; a niece, Rowan Fry; a nephew, Nolan Fry; father and mother in-law, Shane (Kathie) Hendershot; grandparents, Raymond (Sue) Kuhn, Susan (David) Spiker-Bugglin and Diane (Dan) Price; and a brother-in-law, Devon Hendershot.

He is preceded in death by his grandpa, Kenneth Spiker; grandmother, Beulah Kuhn; Uncle Jerry "Bubby" Hendershot and his beloved dog Turbo.

Family and friends may call Friday, October 2, 2020 from 2 -4 p.m. & 6-8 p.m. at the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 714 Main Street, Dresden.

Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Chris Riggs officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations for a future scholarship can be sent to the Muskingum County Community Foundation, Jonathan Kuhn scholarship, to 534 Putnam Ave., Zanesville, OH 43701 or at their website www. MCCF.org

The family is being assisted by the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home.






Published in Times Recorder from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
September 30, 2020
Jonathan was a sweet little boy, I would see him all the time when he was little. I live next door to his grandparents and I watched him grow up. He grew into a sweet and kind man. I am heartbroken for his wife, his parents, his sister, his grandparents, his uncles and aunts,his niece, cousins, friends. He will leave a hole in everyone’s heart. God bless you Jonathan.
Susan Wright
Neighbor
September 30, 2020
So sorry to hear this , so heartbreaking.
Thoughts, Hugs and prayers for everyone.
Brenda Bachmann ( Moore )
Friend
September 30, 2020
Ray (Grandpa Khunn) Sue, Chris, Steve, Shalene, so sorry for your loss, may god wrap his arms around all of his family and friends and guide you through this difficult time, we got to know Johnathon through him working at the county with our son in law Richey, and grandson Wyatt
chris and Lisa Cannon
Acquaintance
September 30, 2020
Christy, Steve & Family
There are just no words to comfort you at this very difficult time. Please accept our heartfelt condolences & know we are sending many prayers for you and your family in the days ahead.
Pam & Todd Mahle
Friend
