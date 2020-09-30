Jonathan was a sweet little boy, I would see him all the time when he was little. I live next door to his grandparents and I watched him grow up. He grew into a sweet and kind man. I am heartbroken for his wife, his parents, his sister, his grandparents, his uncles and aunts,his niece, cousins, friends. He will leave a hole in everyone’s heart. God bless you Jonathan.

Susan Wright

Neighbor