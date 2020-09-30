Jonathan S. Kuhn
Dresden - Jonathan Stephen Kuhn, 27, of Dresden, Ohio, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 as a result of an atv accident.
He was born September 15, 1993, in Columbus, Ohio, the son of Steven and Christine (Spiker) Kuhn.
Jonathan enjoyed spending his time outdoors farming and being around tractors, going fishing, hunting and spending time with his wife. He loved his family and friends and those who knew him knew he would do anything for them. He always gave the best hugs, which will be missed by so many. He was a 2012 graduate of Tri-Valley High School and employed by the Muskingum County Engineers Office.
He is survived by his wife who was his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Shalene (Hendershot) Kuhn; his parents, Steven and Christine (Spiker) Kuhn; one older sister, Brittany (Anthony) Fry; a niece, Rowan Fry; a nephew, Nolan Fry; father and mother in-law, Shane (Kathie) Hendershot; grandparents, Raymond (Sue) Kuhn, Susan (David) Spiker-Bugglin and Diane (Dan) Price; and a brother-in-law, Devon Hendershot.
He is preceded in death by his grandpa, Kenneth Spiker; grandmother, Beulah Kuhn; Uncle Jerry "Bubby" Hendershot and his beloved dog Turbo.
Family and friends may call Friday, October 2, 2020 from 2 -4 p.m. & 6-8 p.m. at the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 714 Main Street, Dresden.
Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Chris Riggs officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations for a future scholarship can be sent to the Muskingum County Community Foundation, Jonathan Kuhn scholarship, to 534 Putnam Ave., Zanesville, OH 43701 or at their website www. MCCF.org
The family is being assisted by the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home.