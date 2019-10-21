|
|
Joseph Altier
New Lexington, Ohio - Joseph N. (Joe) Altier went home to be with his mother and father on October 18th, 2019. He was born on January 19, 1949 in Oakfield, Ohio. Joe graduated from Morgan High School in 1967. In 1968, he enlisted in the Air Force and became a member of the E.O.D. (Explosive Ordinance Disposal). He was a veteran of the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Era, stationed in South Korea, where he met his wife of 47 years, Ernie. Upon his return to the United States, Joe worked side by side in the oil fields with his father to help run the family business, J.V. Altier Gas and Oil. A working man at heart, Joe operated the family business until the day he passed. Joe was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church. Joe is described as a strong man who always had a smile on his face. He was willing to help anybody. His son, Pat, would like people to know that Joe was the greatest dad in the world. He says, "He always looked out for me, always put me first. Dad, you meant the world to me." Joe is survived by his wife, Ok Kyong (Ernie), of New Lexington, and his son Patrick Joseph, of Columbus, Ohio, and his sisters: Regina (Tom) Hankison of Somerset, Ohio, Rita (Phil) Lawrence of McConnelsville, Ohio, Barbara (Johnny) Hambel of Malta, Ohio, Cathy (Dean) Hopkins of Claysville, Ohio, Karen Brown of Columbus, Ohio, Carol (Terry) Jewell of McConnelsville, Ohio, Pat (Randy) Strode of Malta, Ohio and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and special friends, Jeff and Cindy Hillis, Jeff Sturgill, Jason Welch and Dr. Andy Twehues. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Barbara and Joseph Altier, Trudy Seyerle (sister), Phil Altier (brother) and Annette Kittle (sister). The showing will be held at Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home located at 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio, 43764 on Wednesday, October 23rd from 5-7 p.m. and on Thursday, October 24th from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, October 25th at 11 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church in New Lexington with Father Michael Hartge and Father Chris Yakkel as celebrants. Joe will be laid to rest at the New Lexington Cemetery following mass. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to St. Rose Catholic Church and St. Rose School, 309 North Main Street, New Lexington, Ohio 43764. Online obituary and register book at www.robertfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019