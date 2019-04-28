Services
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
(740) 674-4332
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Wagner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph E. Wagner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph E. Wagner Obituary
Joseph E. Wagner

Zanesville - Joseph E. Wagner, 74 of Zanesville passed away on April 26, 2019 at Altercare in Zanesville.

Joe was born on August 30, 1944 in Zanesville. He is the son of the late Joseph and Bernice Wagner.

He was a previous owner of J&D Transmission in Zanesville and Briar Rabbit Shooting Sports in Zanesville.

Joe is survived by his children, Joe Wagner, Kendra Ann (Jason) Pletcher, Mike (Kathy) Wagner, Cindy (Gary) Smith, Bob Wagner, Lisa Wagner; several grandchildren, including Hunter and Jayden Wagner; his brother, Gerald (Carol) Wagner; and his sister, Connie (Greg) Meadows; half-sister, Mona Miller and half-brother Jim Wagner.

In addition to his parents, Joe is preceded in death by his wife Barbara Wagner who passed away on November 2, 2014 and his brother, Ronald Wagner, and his grandson, Michael Wagner.

Visitations will be 5 to 7 pm Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls.

www.farusfh.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now