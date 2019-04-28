|
|
Joseph E. Wagner
Zanesville - Joseph E. Wagner, 74 of Zanesville passed away on April 26, 2019 at Altercare in Zanesville.
Joe was born on August 30, 1944 in Zanesville. He is the son of the late Joseph and Bernice Wagner.
He was a previous owner of J&D Transmission in Zanesville and Briar Rabbit Shooting Sports in Zanesville.
Joe is survived by his children, Joe Wagner, Kendra Ann (Jason) Pletcher, Mike (Kathy) Wagner, Cindy (Gary) Smith, Bob Wagner, Lisa Wagner; several grandchildren, including Hunter and Jayden Wagner; his brother, Gerald (Carol) Wagner; and his sister, Connie (Greg) Meadows; half-sister, Mona Miller and half-brother Jim Wagner.
In addition to his parents, Joe is preceded in death by his wife Barbara Wagner who passed away on November 2, 2014 and his brother, Ronald Wagner, and his grandson, Michael Wagner.
Visitations will be 5 to 7 pm Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls.
www.farusfh.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Apr. 28, 2019