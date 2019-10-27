|
Joseph Edward Lamb
Hopewell - Joseph Edward Lamb, 37, of Hopewell, passed away on October 24, 2019. He was born on September 10, 1982 to Karen and the late John Edward Lamb.
Joseph worked for Creative Imaging for the past two years. He loved the outdoors and to hunt.
He is survived by his mother, Karen Lamb; daughters, Amber Skye and Autumn Rayne; siblings, Suzanna (Matt) Arnold, John (Elizabeth) Lamb, Adam Michael Lamb and son Dameon Germaine Lamb, Robert Lamb, James Luther Lamb, Rusty Savage, and Tasha Laughbaum; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins; best friends, Branden Dupler, Scott (Ashley) Yates and family, and Charles Goff and mother Bettie Creech; and the management and co-workers of Creative Imaging.
Joseph is preceded in death by his father, John Edward Lamb; brother, John Barnes; grandparents, Robert and Mary Bibler, and Luther Robert and Idella (nee Martney) Lamb; uncles, Roger McDonald Sr., and John Bibler; and close friend, Mark Harden.
A funeral service will take place at 2 PM on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 in the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. Columbus St., Lancaster, OH, 43130. Family and friends may visit on Tuesday from 2-4 PM and again from 6-8 PM.
Published in the Times Recorder & Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019