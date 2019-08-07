|
Joseph F. Heavener
Crooksville, Ohio - Joseph F. Heavener, 72, of Crooksville, Ohio died at 6:30am on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at his home.
Born August 28, 1946 in Crooksville, Ohio to the late Foster and Mary Ratliff Heavener.
He enjoyed tinkering with his sawmill; driving thru the country and his many trips to Cherry Orchards.
Survived by his wife of 55 years, Joyce; sons, Steve (Lisa) Heavener and Lee (Retha) Heavener; daughter, Sherri (Kevin) Wintermute; grandchildren, Josh and Jordan Heavener, T.J. Tokie, Samantha Baughman, Lindsay Snider, Joe Heavener, Brittney and Kyle Wintermute; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Bo, Parker and Maggie Heavener; Braydon Tokie, Carly Snider, Braxton and Quinn Sayers, Kayden Wintermute; several brothers and sisters.
In addition to his parents, preceded in death by a daughter, Barbie; brothers, Ralph and Paul; sister, Patty. He was the oldest boy of 13 children.
A graveside funeral service and burial for family and friends will be held at 12:00pm on Friday, August 9, 2019 at New Lexington Cemetery, 440 Swigart Street, New Lexington, Ohio with Pastor Steve Hubbard officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Perry County Cancer Alliance, P.O. Box 724, New Lexington, Ohio 43764.
Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio in charge of arrangements.
Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 7, 2019