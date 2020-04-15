Resources
Joseph "Joe" Fisher


1953 - 2020
Joseph "Joe" Patrick Fisher, 66, of Dresden died at 3:34 PM Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Genesis Hospital following an accidental fall.

He was born November 24, 1953 in Zanesville the son of Bernard F. Fisher and Wilma Jean Hooper Fisher.

Joe retired from AEP Conesville Plant after over 30 years of service. He enjoyed hunting, watching wildlife, vegetable gardening and reading, but most of all cherished his children & especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Lori Sue (Palsgrove) Fisher whom he married April 4, 1981; his two children, Heath (Natasha) Fisher and Alyson (Kris) Barnhart; his grandchildren, Sophie, Ian, Shaylie, Destiney and Cyrus; 11 siblings; Anne (Jim) Kuhlman, Mike (Lottie) Fisher, Teresa (Bob) Wortman, Chris (Ron) Foraker, Jenny (John) Wilcox, Holly (Bob) Herron, Tim (Betty) Fisher, Tom Fisher, Carol (Barry) Weisend, Jacquie King & Jay (Chris) Fisher; many nieces, nephews and numerous in-laws.

Joe was preceded in death in addition to his parents; by a brother, Steven Fisher and a niece, Lisa M. Fisher.

A celebration of life gathering will take place on his property at a later date.

The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Joe's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
