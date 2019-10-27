|
Joseph Hawxhurst
Columbus - Joseph William Hawxhurst (94) passed away on October 26, 2019, a resident of Reynoldsburg, Ohio for 57 years. Husband of the late Vesta R. Hawxhurst (née Dickerson), beloved father of Timothy Hawxhurst (wife Janet) of Leesburg, FL; Cynthia Mazanec (husband Terry) of Solon, OH; Linda Hawxhurst of Reynoldsburg, OH; and the late David Hawxhurst; grandfather of Michael Hawxhurst, Patrick Hawxhurst, Joshua Bojanowski, Jacob Weersing, Kathryn Williams, Keith Mazanec, and Melanie Mazanec; great-grandfather of 7; and uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents, Bernard and Virginia Hawxhurst, sisters Mary Dollings and Grace Patterson, and brother Bernard Hawxhurst.
Joseph was born and raised in Zanesville, Ohio, a 1943 graduate of St. Thomas Aquinas High School, and served as an Army medic during WWII. His interest in amateur radio led to employment with the Ohio State Highway Patrol as a radio operator at the Cambridge District Headquarters in 1952. He worked his way up to the top communications position in the state while serving at the Piqua and Columbus Districts and General Headquarters, and retired after 25 years.
He will be remembered as a loving and devoted family man, a role model for perseverance and integrity, and for his ability to take life's challenges with dignity, grace, and an uplifting sense of humor. He loved ballroom dancing, cooking, gardening, playing cards, making wine, and above all, spending time with family. He will be greatly missed.
Friends may call Monday, October 28, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, and from 9:00 to 10:00 AM on Tuesday. Funeral Mass will follow 10:30 AM, Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 144 North 5th Street, Zanesville, with Fr. Jan C.P. Sullivan, P.P. as celebrant. Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park with full military honors provided by the United States Army, VFW Post 1058 and American Legion Post 29. Memorial contributions may be made to Kemper House Worthington, 800 Proprietors Road, Worthington, OH 44805 or St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 144 North 5th Street, Zanesville, OH 43701 in Joseph's memory. To sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note of condolence please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019