Joseph "Hap" Lawler
Zanesville - Joseph E. "Hap" Lawler, age 87, of Nashport, OH, died 3:50 PM, Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Cedar Hill Care Center in Zanesville.
He was born Wednesday, August 2, 1933, in Montclair, NJ, the son of Joseph E. Lawler, Sr., and Jane C. (Reilly) Lawler. He was married Thursday, June 28, 1984, to Hope S. (Schnabel) Lawler.
Mr. Lawler served his country in the United States Air Force. He owned Hap's Golf, drove for Roadway Express, managed the logistics division of Putnam Transfer, and owned and operated a large farm. He also served on the Soil and Water Conservation Board.
Joe is survived by his wife of home: Hope Lawler; three sons: Larry (Sis) Lawler, Bill (Carol Ann) Lawler, and Rick Emmert; two daughters: Margaret (Steve) Dawson and Deanne Welsh; many grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren; one-sister-in-law: Sue Lawler and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by two brothers: Don Lawler and Jim Lawler; two sisters: Sally (John) Cannon and Pat (Ramey) Wilson.
Donations may be made in Mr. Lawler's name to Genesis Hospice, 713 Forest Ave. Zanesville, OH 43701 or Christ's Table, 26 S. 6th Street, Zanesville, OH 43701.
Due to current health concerns a memorial service will take place at a later date.
