|
|
Joseph Lee Valentine, 75, of New Lexington, Ohio died at 2:10pm on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at his home.
Born January 31, 1945 in New Lexington, Ohio to the late Harry and Bertha Whitlatch Valentine.
Joe was a retired automobile mechanic from VanHorn Motor Sales; he loved his antique cars, would do anything for anybody and he loved his family.
Survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary Garey Valentine; daughter, Josie Valentine; sisters and brothers, Gladys (Craig) Foster of Corning, Donna (Ronnie) Parker of New Lexington, Mary (Lester) Burton of Florida, Cliff (Joyce) Valentine of New Lexington, Barb (Steve) Glass of Moxahala, Lynn (Mike) Patterson of New Lexington, Norreen (Delmon) Leupold of Lancaster, Vicky (Sheri) Barber-Valentine of Baltimore and Bill (Vicky) Valentine of New Lexington.
In addition to his parents, preceded in death by his sister, Sue (Jim) Shannon.
Calling hours will be held from 10am-1pm with funeral service at 1:00pm with Reverend Richard Newlon officiating on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio.
Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 29, 2020