Joseph "Joe" Malone
Zanesville - Joseph "Joe" N. Malone, 95 of Zanesville, died 11:00 AM, Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Clyde Gardens in Clyde. He was born Thursday, September 18, 1924, in Zanesville, the son of Nicholas J. Malone and Genevieve G. (Burkhard) Malone. He married Marsha Lee (Miller) Malone on Saturday, April 3, 1948, and was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church.
Joe served his country as a veteran of the United States Army during WW II. He was a member of the Eagles, Post 1058 and Knights of Columbus Council 505. He retired following many years of service with the Dura Corporation/United Technologies. Joseph was an avid sports fan and loved to play golf. He loved sitting in the sun in his yard reading his National Geographic. Joe was quite the handyman and really enjoyed just puttering around the house. He was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather who greatly enjoyed the time he spent with his family.
Joe is survived by one daughter: Mary & Scott Pitts of Fremont; two sons: Nicholas Malone of Zanesville, and Jerry Malone of Jackson, MI; six grandchildren: John Yager of Denver, CO, Christopher & Krishna Yager of Los Angeles, CA, Michael & Kendall Yager of Oxford, Adam & Mary Frances Malone of Rockville, MD, Daniel Malone of Savannah, GA and Alexa Malone of Palo Alto, CA; two great grandchildren: Ella Rose & Amelia Josephine Malone; a very special pet companion: Moses; one brother-in-law: John William Wagner and two sisters-in-law: Skip Malone and Sue Malone.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his wife: Marsha Malone who died July 21, 2008; one daughter: Patricia "Puddie" Malone; five sisters: Clara & Henry Synan, Rita Wagner, Jean & Richard Quinn, Alma & Donald Miller and Mary & Robert McCarty; three brothers: James Malone, Patrick Malone and Michael Malone.
Friends may call from 5:00 to 8:00 PM, Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville. Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated 10:30 AM, Thursday, December 5, 2019, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 925 East Main Street, Zanesville, with Fr. Martin J. Ralko as celebrant. Joe will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife in Mount Olive Cemetery with the United States Army, Post 1058 and American Legion Post 29 providing full military honors. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Post 1058, 1318 Putnam Avenue, Zanesville, OH 43701, Bishop Fenwick School, 1030 East Main Street, Zanesville and Promedica Hospice of Fremont, 430 South Main Street, Clyde, OH 43410 in Joe's memory. To sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note of condolence, please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019