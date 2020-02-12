Services
Matheney Funeral Home
165 N Kennebec Ave
Mc Connelsville, OH 43756
(740) 962-2341
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Matheney Funeral Home
165 N Kennebec Ave
Mc Connelsville, OH 43756
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
7:00 PM
Matheney Funeral Home
165 N Kennebec Ave
Mc Connelsville, OH 43756
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Moellendick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Mark Moellendick


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Mark Moellendick Obituary
Joseph Mark Moellendick

Canal Fulton - Joseph Mark Moellendick, 69 of Canal Fulton, formerly of McConnelsville, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at the Barberton Hospital. He was born on Nov. 10, 1950 in Parkersburg to Joseph E. and Della Kidder Moellendick. He worked as a Safety Consultant in the Mining industry. He was a member of the Malta United Methodist Church and the M&M Vol. Fire Dept. where he was the secretary for many years. He is survived by his mother, Della Moellendick of Parkersburg, a son, Matthew (Michelle) Moellendick of Canal Fulton, 2 brothers, Tim Moellendick of Williamstown and Bill Moellendick of Zebulon, NC, a sister, Rebecca Jarvis of Belfountain and 3 grandchildren, Andrew and Ryan Moellendick and Owen Dennison. He is preceded in death by his father, wife, Mollie Maffin Moellendick and a daughter, Miranda Moellendick. Services will be held on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. at the Matheney Funeral Home in McConnelsville. Friends may call on the family from 5-7 P.M. on the day of the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the M&M Vol. Fire Dept in McConnelsville or the Boy Scout Troup 915, Trinity Church of Christ 8101 Manchester Ave. NW Canal Fulton, Ohio 44614. To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -