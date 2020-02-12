|
|
Joseph Mark Moellendick
Canal Fulton - Joseph Mark Moellendick, 69 of Canal Fulton, formerly of McConnelsville, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at the Barberton Hospital. He was born on Nov. 10, 1950 in Parkersburg to Joseph E. and Della Kidder Moellendick. He worked as a Safety Consultant in the Mining industry. He was a member of the Malta United Methodist Church and the M&M Vol. Fire Dept. where he was the secretary for many years. He is survived by his mother, Della Moellendick of Parkersburg, a son, Matthew (Michelle) Moellendick of Canal Fulton, 2 brothers, Tim Moellendick of Williamstown and Bill Moellendick of Zebulon, NC, a sister, Rebecca Jarvis of Belfountain and 3 grandchildren, Andrew and Ryan Moellendick and Owen Dennison. He is preceded in death by his father, wife, Mollie Maffin Moellendick and a daughter, Miranda Moellendick. Services will be held on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. at the Matheney Funeral Home in McConnelsville. Friends may call on the family from 5-7 P.M. on the day of the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the M&M Vol. Fire Dept in McConnelsville or the Boy Scout Troup 915, Trinity Church of Christ 8101 Manchester Ave. NW Canal Fulton, Ohio 44614. To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020