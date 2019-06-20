|
Joseph McGreevy
Crooksville - Joseph McGreevy, 93 of Sidney, formerly of Crooksville, died peacefully on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at his daughter's home in Sidney surrounded by all of his children.
He was born July 19, 1925 in New Lexington, Ohio to the late Joseph, Sr. and Sarah Russell McGreevy.
Joseph was a United States Marine Corps WWII Veteran; former cabinet maker at Snider-Flautt Lumber, Inc.; member of John Tague Post #188, American Legion, New Lexington; Saint Rose Catholic Church of New Lexington; MacGahan Council #1065, K of C, New Lexington for 75 years where he was an honorary life member; Bishop Fenwick Assembly #812, 4th Degree K of C for 42 years.
Joseph is survived by his children: Tim (Carol) McGreevy of Circleville, Marc (Teresa) McGreevy of Crooksville, Kathy McGreevy of Sidney, Rob (Mary Ann) McGreevy of Potsdam, NY and Rich (Jean) McGreevy of Sidney; twelve grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Roberta J. Hakes McGreevy on August 11, 2018; one son: Bruce G. McGreevy; three siblings, Patricia Dodson, John McGreevy, and Elizabeth Ann Levering.
Friends may call from 4:00 to 8:00 PM with Legion Service at 4:30pm and Wake Service at 8:00pm on Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 AM, Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Saint Rose Catholic Church, 309 North Main Street, New Lexington, with Fr. Michael Hartge as Celebrant.
Joseph will be laid to rest in New Lexington Cemetery with graveside military services by John Tague Post #188, American Legion, New Lexington.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to:
Wilson Health Hospice Care, 915 W. Michigan St., Sidney, OH
http://www.wilsonhealth.org/foundation or Saint Rose Catholic Church. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder on June 20, 2019