Joseph Neff
Zanesville - Joseph A. Neff of Zanesville, a retired minister, departed this life Sunday, February 24, 2019 with the hope and anticipation of an eternal home with God.
He was born October 17, 1929 to Claude Clifford Neff (1881-1965) and Marie Davis Neff. His childhood home was U.S. Lock #10 at Zanesville, and he attended Pioneer School. When he was growing up, towboats with barges of sand, gravel and coal traveled through the canal and Lock #10 day and night. The Muskingum River was also known for swimming, and drownings. In one of his newspaper devotions, he made mention of a man he saved from drowning. He added, "There are both good and bad in our generation; if nations or individuals get into sin over their heads, they are in extreme danger of drowning."
He was a veteran of the US Marine Corps Air Wing, leaving the corps in his fifth year upon returning from the Korean War in 1952. In the late 1940's, Neff and squadron served on the aircraft carriers Midway, Roosevelt, Leyte and the Palau. He was Honor Guard in 1948 for the return of Orville Wright's Kitty Hawk Flyer to the U.S. after a 20 year absence. He served in the corps in various ways throughout the world as a staff NCO. On a day in March of 1962 he was in an Ohio highway patrol car leading a parade in New Concord for a fellow marine, John Glenn, who had just orbited earth.
After working as an executive for a corporation in New York City, he served as minister at area churches of Christ, beginning his work with the Woodlawn congregation in Zanesville. He also served as minister in Pennsville, Huntington, Cambridge and McConnelsville- where he labored for a total of 23 years as their minister and as an elder.
Joe delivered thousands of sermons, lectures and devotions from pulpits, radio stations and newspapers. He was known for his daily Dial-A-Devotion programs, weekly newspaper columns and weekly radio programs. While at Cambridge, his Dial-A-Devotion program received upwards of 23,000 calls a year. He humbly dedicated his life to serving the Lord and all people, spending countless hours visiting the sick in hospitals and care facilities. Upon his retirement, The General Assembly of the Ohio Senate honored him by extending special recognition.
He was known to say, "Soon we will take our last flight, that flight from here to eternity." He has done so, with ardent hope and sincere prayer that everyone may come to love more deeply the Lord--He who spake as never man spake.
Joseph A. Neff is survived by three sons: Jim (Debby) of Cambridge, Steve (Kathy) of Florida and John (Teresa), also the grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 55 years, Patricia Timms Neff (1932-2006), two sisters, Clara Ann and Naomi Ruth, one brother, Meredith, and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Kenneth and Virginia Timms.
Keeping with his wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. A graveside ceremony will be held 2:00pm Tuesday, February 26th at McConnelsville Cemetery, McConnelsville, Ohio.
Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 25, 2019