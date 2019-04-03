Services
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
5765 Gladstone Dr
White Cottage, OH 43791
(740) 849-2323
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
5765 Gladstone Dr
White Cottage, OH 43791
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
4:00 PM
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
5765 Gladstone Dr
White Cottage, OH 43791
View Map
Joseph "Joey" Ridenour Obituary
Joseph "Joey" Ridenour

Zanesville - Joseph "Joey" Ridenour, 44, of Zanesville, passed away on Mon. April 1, 2019 at his home. He was born on Sept. 28, 1974 in Zanesville. He enjoyed basketball, camping, gardening and was an avid Columbus Blue Jackets fan.

He is survived by his mother Deb (Lewis) Northrop, three children Slade, Shiloh and Savannah Ridenour all of Zanesville. A step-sister Kari Kienzle of Bolivar. Mother of his children Keely (Hamill) Ridenour. His paternal grandfather George "Bill" Ridenour. Numerous cousins, aunts, and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his father Randy Ridenour, brother Robert Ridenour, maternal grandparents John and Barbara Hannahs, paternal grandmother Barbara Ridenour.

Friends may call from 1-4 p.m. Wed. April 3, 2019 at WILLIAM THOMPSON & SON FUNERAL HOME 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where funeral services will follow at 4:00 p.m. Rev. Joe Dunlap officiating. A cremation will follow the service. To sign the online guest book please visit

www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Apr. 3, 2019
