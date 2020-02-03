Services
Joseph Robinson Jr.

Joseph Robinson Jr. Obituary
Joseph Robinson Jr.

Zanesville - Joseph J. Robinson Jr., 62 of Zanesville, passed away February 2, 2020 at Ohio State Medical Center. Joe received a liver transplant in July 1993, and he enjoyed every moment of his additional twenty-six years.

He was born June 6, 1957 in Huntington, West Virginia, son of the late Joseph J. Robinson Sr. and Edith Grace Robinson. Joe was a longtime member, leader and teacher at East 40 Church of Christ. He was a teacher for East Muskingum Schools, Zanesville City Schools, Pathways, and Zanesville Community School. He also coached basketball and football for East Muskingum Schools.

He is survived by his wife Kim (Monlux) Robinson whom he married May 7, 1978; daughter Nicole (Rob) Arnold; son Josh (Candice) Robinson; sisters, Sally (Dale) Hunt, Sandy Robinson; brother John (Vicky) Robinson; grandchildren, Micah, Taleea and Draven Robinson, Nate and Norah Arnold.

Calling hours will be held 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Thursday, February 6, 2020 at East 40 Church of Christ 7522 East Pike, Norwich, OH 43767, where services will take place at 10:00 AM Friday, February 7, 2020 with Josh Robinson and Jared Graves officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to East 40 Church of Christ 7522 East Pike, Norwich, OH 43767 or Lifeline of Ohio (LOOP) 770 Kinnear Rd, Columbus, OH 43212.

DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
