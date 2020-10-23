1/
Joseph Schwartz
1922 - 2020
Joseph Schwartz

MT. PERRY - Joseph Schwartz, 98, of Mt. Perry, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, October 22, 2020.

Joseph was born October 16, 1922 and lived in the Mt. Perry area since 1983. He is survived by his wife, Lizzie Ann whom he married in 1965. There were 9 children born to them, Moses, David, Noah, Rachel, Andrew, Barbara, Benjamin, Mary and Daniel. He was a member of Calvary Bible Fellowship Mennonite Church.

Calling hours will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Saturday October 24, 2020 at the Calvary Bible Fellowship Church, 12245 Amish Ridge Rd. NE, Mt. Perry, Ohio, where funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Sunday, October 25. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset is entrusted with the arrangements.

www.bopethomasfuneralhome.com




Published in Times Recorder from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Calvary Bible Fellowship Church
OCT
24
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Calvary Bible Fellowship Church
OCT
25
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Calvary Bible Fellowship Church
Funeral services provided by
Bope-Thomas Funeral Home
203 South Columbus Street
Somerset, OH 43783-9750
(740) 743-1652
