Joseph SchwartzMT. PERRY - Joseph Schwartz, 98, of Mt. Perry, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, October 22, 2020.Joseph was born October 16, 1922 and lived in the Mt. Perry area since 1983. He is survived by his wife, Lizzie Ann whom he married in 1965. There were 9 children born to them, Moses, David, Noah, Rachel, Andrew, Barbara, Benjamin, Mary and Daniel. He was a member of Calvary Bible Fellowship Mennonite Church.Calling hours will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Saturday October 24, 2020 at the Calvary Bible Fellowship Church, 12245 Amish Ridge Rd. NE, Mt. Perry, Ohio, where funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Sunday, October 25. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset is entrusted with the arrangements.