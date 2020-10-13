1/1
Jospeh E. Olson
Jospeh E. Olson

Philo - Joseph E. Olson, IV, 77, of Philo, entered into eternal rest, on Monday, October 12, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital after a sudden illness. He was born on August 22, 1943, in Zanesville, to the late Grace Murray and Joseph E. Olsen, III. Joe proudly served our country as a paratrooper in the 101st Airborne Division of the U.S. Army. He worked as an accountant for DFAS (Defense Finance Accounting Services) until his retirement. He had several passions in life including fishing, boating, both on the Muskingum River and in Florida, while spending time at their winter home in Venice, FL. Joe was a past Master of the Masonic Lodge of Amity #5, a member of the Amrou Grotto of Zanesville and was an attending member of the Salvation Army Worship Services. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Surviving are his loving wife of 49 years, Helen Imlay Olson, of the home; son, Anthony (Tony) Olson, his daughter-in-law, Tunde Olson, and grandson, Alexander Olson, of Sarasota, FL; brother, Gary Caplinger; sisters, Debra Caplinger, Joy Olsen Baez and Jan-Marie Olsen-McEvilly; and life-long friends, Raymond Dodson and John Offenbacher. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Gay Alene Caplinger. Calling hours will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 3pm to 5pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville, where funeral services will begin at 5pm with Pastor George Bates officiating. Burial will follow on Monday, October 19, 2020, in Rose Hill Cemetery, Roseville at 11:00am. You may sign the online register book, send a note of condolence or share a memory at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com






Published in Times Recorder from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ross-Frash Funeral Home – Roseville
33 North Main Street
Roseville, OH 43777
(740) 697-7777
